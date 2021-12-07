‘Dreams do come true’ says opera’s breakdancing cool kid after being chosen for prestigious Metropolitan Opera house, NYC.

Counter-tenor sensation Jakub Józef Orliński will take on the role of Orpheus’s alter-ego in Matthew Aucoin’s opera Eurydice.

Break-dancing opera sensation Jakub Józef Orliński has had his dream come true after being chosen to perform at the prestigious Metropolitan Opera house, NYC.

The 30-year-old counter-tenor will take on the role of Orpheus’s alter-ego in Matthew Aucoin’s opera Eurydice.

The Warsaw-born singer known for his incredibly high voice will share the stage with baritone Joshua Hopkins and soprano Erin Morley. Metropolitan Opera house, NYC

Orliński said: “It’s a great moment in my career. Everyone in the opera world dreams of treading the boards of the Metropolitan Opera.

“I have my pass to the MET. I go there every day to work – and now I have my debut. I never thought it would really happen, but it’s happening – and I’m very happy.”

Orliński is a rising star of international opera having performed in some of the most prominent concert halls in the world, including New York’s Carnegie and Lincoln Centre, the Frankfurt Opera and Wigmore Hall in London.

In 2019 he received the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Award for his performance at Glyndebourne Opera after American mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong was forced to pull out at the last minute for personal reasons.

In September 2020, he was named the Best Singer of the Year by the readers of the German Opernwelt magazine and in May this year he won the prestigious International Opera Awards 2020 for his “Facce d’Amore” solo album.

He was also the face of October 2021 issue of the UK’s ‘music bible’ magazine Gramophone.

In addition to opera, Orliński is part of a breakdance collective known as Skills Fantastikz Crew, and has been something of a hit on the dance floor owing to his athletic performances.Jakub Józef Orliński/Facebook

In addition to opera, Orliński is part of a breakdance collective known as Skills Fantastikz Crew, and has been something of a hit on the dance floor owing to his athletic performances.

His breakdancing skill have helped him pull in a number of prizes such as second places in competitions such as the Stylish Strike – Top Rock contest, and the Style Control competition.

His athletic dancing skills, coupled with good looks, have also won him a number of modelling roles, appearing in advertisements for Levi’s, Nike and Mercedes Benz.