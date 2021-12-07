There will be more units patrolling on Christmas: Border Guard

The Belarusian side may want to lull our vigilance in order to attack again at some point – perhaps on Christmas – hoping that there will be fewer patrols at that time; on the contrary, we will be even more vigilant, Border Guard spokeswoman, Lt. Anna Michalska said during an interview with TVP Info a Polish, public news broadcaster on Monday.

The spokeswoman noted that officers are observing a decrease in the number of attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In her opinion, the decrease may be caused by worsening weather conditions. On the other hand it could also mean that the Belarusian side wants to lull the vigilance of Polish services.





“We are observing fewer and fewer attempts to cross the border illegally; however the groups of migrants that now approach the border are very well prepared by the Belarusian services. They are equipped with a variety of tools, we often find dangerous tools with them,” she stressed.

The Border Guard spokeswoman added that Polish services are seeing attempts to weaken their vigilance by the Belarusian services. For example, by preparing an illegal crossing in one place while actively trying to force the border in another.

Lt. Michalska assured that the Polish-Belarusian border would be even more protected during the holidays. She added that the Border Guard also assumed a scenario where the migration wave would return in spring.

This year, the Border Guard recorded about 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, around 8,900 of them occurring in November and as many as 17,400 in October.