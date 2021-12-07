We must realise what a great weapon the Internet is: PM

“We must realise what a great weapon the Internet is and how necessary it is today to work out under the leadership of the United Nations, specially appointed organisations and bodies, appropriate regulations and a proper management system. This is a challenge of the 21st century that we can only meet together,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during the UN Digital Summit in Katowice.

The Prime Minister took part in the opening ceremony of the 16th UN Digital Summit – Internet Governance Forum, IGF 2021, the theme of which is Internet United – an Internet free, indivisible and open to all users.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the virtual world and the real world have long started to intertwine at first in literature. Today we can observe the connection of these two worlds as part of our everyday life, matters related to the economy, social media or public and local administration.

“Today, we are becoming members of one large, global Internet community, which can be the cause of excellent development, but at the same time can constitute a kind of trap and a threat,” the head of the government stressed. He added that the Internet is a tool that affects the lives of all people at once all over the world.

Minister Morawiecki noted that the internet played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, he pointed to the implementation of such solutions as e-prescription, e-referral or electronic exemptions. He estimated that these solutions saved many lives. He stressed that “these are the good sides of the internet”.

He added that we are also experiencing a great many hacker attacks, “increasing attacks from different countries where the internet is used as a weapon”. “That is why there are not many more important matters, such as the one that allows us to work out common solutions in the field of internet management today at the UN forum,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that it is necessary to develop global solutions for the Internet and that it is one of the greatest challenges facing the United Nations.