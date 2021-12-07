Poland reports 19,366 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 504 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 19,366 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 504 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 13,250 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,604 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 22,778 recorded the day prior, including 2,036 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,736 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 643,181 people are under quarantine. So far 3,184,676 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 43,054,863 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,562,999 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.