Prosecutor’s office reveals details of migrant smuggling

Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office indicted a Ukrainian citizen involved in trafficking migrants from Belarus to Poland, Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, spokeswoman for the Warsaw prosecutor’s office said in an interview with tvp.info news website. Case Investigators also informed about the mechanisms involved in human trafficking.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office sent the indictment to the District Court in Pruszków. The defendant is a citizen of Ukraine, who organised the illegal border crossing for four Syrian citizens.





Investigators found that the accused provided data on his location and waited for migrants near the Polish-Belarusian border. Later on he tried to transport them to Germany. Prosecutor Aleksandra Skrzyniarz added that the defendant is being detained as a preventive measure. The man is facing imprisonment from six months to eight years.

The spokeswoman also mentioned that four Syrian citizens have also been indicted. The prosecutor’s office accuses them of “crossing the border of the Republic of Poland contrary to the regulations in cooperation with other persons”. This act is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment.

Based on the testimony provided by the accused, it was established that the migrants arrived in Minsk, Belarus, on September 11, 2021 from Amman, Jordan – where they have been living for the last few years. From there, after a few days, they were taken by taxis to the Polish-Belarusian border. According to the migrants, Belarusian services stopped them several times, beat them and then took some of their money, the Warsaw prosecutor’s office spokeswoman reported.

After reaching the border, they were told to march west to meet with the man who was supposed to help them get to Germany.