UN Digital Summit commences in Katowice

The 16th UN Digital Summit – IGF 2021 commenced in Katowice, southern Poland, on Monday. The event, held under the ‘Internet United’ slogan, is being attended by over 7,000 innovators, CEOs of large IT companies, young people, government officials and parliamentarians.

Its five-day programme envisages over 250 sessions and accompanying events. The summit, which is an annual international meeting held on the initiative of the UN Secretary General, is attended by innovators, CEOs of large IT companies, young people, government officials and parliamentarians.

As the communique issued by the organisers reads, this year’s IGF is held under the “Internet United” slogan.

“We need ‘Internet United’ and a common response to recent issues related to digital technologies we have been dealing with recently, especially because the global [COVID-19] pandemic accelerated the digitisation process in business, political and social life,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying.

The summit takes place in a hybrid formula. According to the organisers’ earlier announcements, the official opening ceremony held on Tuesday is to be attended remotely by, among others, Polish President Andrzej Duda and the UN Secretary General António Guterres.