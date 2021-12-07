COVID-19: 19,366 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 19,366 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,704,040 including 433,159 still active. The number of active cases increased from 431,217 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 504 new fatalities – 172 from COVID-19 alone and 332 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 86,205.

According to the ministry, 643,181 people are quarantined and 3,184,676 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 433,159 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 43,054,863 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,562,999 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,036 out of 2,736 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 266,814,322 coronavirus cases, 5,280,395 deaths and 240,452,865 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 50,149,325, India has the second most with 34,648,383 cases and Brazil third with 22,147,476.