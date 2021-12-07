Biden consults European leaders before talks with Russia

“President Joe Biden spoke to the leaders of Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy on Monday, stressing the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine,” the White House reported on Monday. The conversation was part of the president’s consultations with European allies ahead of the virtual summit with Vladimir Putin.

“The leaders discussed their shared concern about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and Russia’s increasingly harsh rhetoric. They called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and agreed that diplomacy, especially through the Normandy Format, is the only way forward to resolve the conflict in Donbas through the implementation of the Minsk Agreements,” the statement published by the White House reads.

“The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They agreed that their teams would stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, on a coordinated and comprehensive approach,” it concludes.

The five leaders’ talks were part of Joe Biden’s consultations with European allies ahead of Tuesday’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he reportedly agreed with the leader on “the need for a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict in Donbas and the full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its borders, including Crimea.”

The President of Ukraine referred to the meeting on social media, expressing his gratitude for the US’ support for his country’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Agreed positions with @SecBlinken before the phone conversation of Presidents Biden and Putin. Agreed to continue joint & concerted action. Grateful to 🇺🇸 strategic partners & allies for the continued support of our sovereignty & territorial integrity. Nothing about 🇺🇦 without 🇺🇦

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 6, 2021

A representative of the Joe Biden administration announced that the American president would also hold a conversation with President Zelensky in the coming days. He also suggested that, contrary to Moscow’s demands, the US would not accept Russia’s “red lines” and would not change its policy regarding Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO.