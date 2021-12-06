Poland hosts UN Digital Summit – IGF 2021

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

According to its organisers, more than 7,000 participants are expected to attend the16th UN Digital Summit – IGF 2021 which commenced in Katowice, southern Poland, on Monday.

Its five-day programme envisages over 250 sessions and accompanying events. The summit, which is an annual international meeting held on the initiative of the UN Secretary General, will be attended by innovators, CEOs of large IT companies, young people, government officials and parliamentarians.

This year’s IGF is held under the slogan “Internet United,” reads a communique issued by the organisers.

“We need ‘Internet United’ and a common response to recent issues related to digital technologies we have been dealing with recently, especially because the global (coronavirus – PAP) pandemic accelerated the digitisation process in business, political and social life,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying.