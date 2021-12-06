One miner rescued, one found with “no signs of life” after earth tremor

"One of the rescuers managed to reach the (other – PAP) trapped miner. Unfortunately… he did not find any signs of life in this employee," deputy CEO of the PGG Rajmund Horst said on Monday afternoon.

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

One miner was taken to hospital with injuries on Saturday night and one was found on Monday showing no signs of life following a Saturday morning tremor at a mine in southern Poland, the mine authorities have said.

An earth tremor and a cave-in occurred 780 metres underground at the Bielszowice mine in the town of Ruda Śląska, owned by the Polish Mining Group (PGG), at 9:00 am on Saturday.

One of the two trapped miners was rescued on Saturday night and taken to hospital after a 15-hour long rescue operation. The other was found on Monday afternoon.

He added that the rescuers would transport the victim to the surface where his death can be confirmed.