Hybrid warfare against Poland turned into creeping conflict, says official

A hybrid operation against Poland has turned into a creeping conflict; the number of attacks is decreasing, but the Belarusian services are still destabilising the Polish border,” said the spokesman of the minister-coordinator of special services, Stanisław Żaryn.

In his Twitter posts, Mr Żaryn noted that “the Belarusian services are deliberately escalating the tension, while continuing the operation against Poland.”

“Foreigners and Belarusian services are attacking the border of Poland, its soldiers and officers,” he said.

As he stressed, some foreigners are interested in attacking the Polish border. “The Belarusian services are encouraging them by spreading rumours about alleged negotiations to allow them to enter the EU, and by threats of taking them back to their countries of origin if they do not get to the West,” Mr Żaryn added.

On Sunday, there were 35 attempts to illegally cross the Polish frontier. The Border Guard officers turned eight people back into Belarus.

This year, the Border Guard recorded about 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, around 8,900 of them occurring in November and as many as 17,400 in October.

For three months, from December 1 to March 1, a ban on stay, with the exception of the inhabitants, was introduced in the strip encompassing 183 towns adjacent to the border with Belarus. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.