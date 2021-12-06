Musical prodigy from Poland makes his debut at Metropolitan Opera

At the end of the year, the Metropolitan Opera house, NYC, is being visited by Eurydice – heroine of the opera composed by Matthew Aucoin. And this time around, the voice of Orpheus’s alter ego is Polish and belongs to the talented countertenor – Jakub Józef Orliński.

“It’s a great moment in my career. Everyone in the opera world dreams of treading the boards of the Metropolitan Opera,” the artist said.

Jakub Józef Orliński shares the stage with baritone Joshua Hopkins and soprano Erin Morley.

“I have my pass to the MET. I go there every day to work – and now I have my debut. I never thought it would really happen, but it’s happening – and I’m very happy,” he stated.

Apart from music, Jakub has another passion – breakdance. Clearly, he likes to stretch himself – in every way imaginable.

Despite his young age, Mr Orliński has risen to fame owing to his stunning performances at some of the greatest halls in the world and scooping awards in multiple vocal contests.

In recent years, his career has gained momentum, proven by a number of awards Orliński has won. In September 2020, he was named the Best Singer of the Year by the readers of the German Opernwelt magazine. In May this year, the young Polish countertenor received the most prestigious accolade in the opera music industry – International Opera Awards 2020 – in recognition for his „Facce d’Amore” solo album. Jakub Józef Orliński also appeared on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Gramophone – a renowned magazine devoted to the music industry.