Poland Day at Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Tuesday

The Polish Pavilion has been visited by 335,000 people since October 1, the day Expo 2020 Dubai was launched.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

A wide array of cultural and business events, intended to present Poland as a more attractive country to visitors, are planned for Poland Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday.

The Poland Day programme envisages Chopin and pop music concerts, business meetings, workshops as well as official meetings of the Polish government delegation with United Arab Emirates officials.

“On Tuesday, the entire Expo exhibition will be illuminated in white and red, the Polish national colours. The Polish flag will be visible nearly in every corner of the World Expo,” PAP was told on Monday by Adrian Malinowski, the Commissioner General of the EXPO 2020 Polish section.

Malinowski added that concerts and cultural events would be held either in the Polish Pavilion or at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

The exhibition will run through March 31, 2022.