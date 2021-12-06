Two Afghan refugees arrive in Poland

The young women, who arrived under the pretext that they would be taking part in the Krakow Mountain Festival, in southern Poland, have expressed a desire to stay in Poland.

The Polish Medical Mission, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a group of mountain climbers, has made it possible for two young female Afghan refugees to reach Poland.

The two Afghan women, 21-year-old Sara and her 19-year-old sister Asma, who are mountain climbers and students, arrived in Poland on Saturday and met with reporters on Monday.

According to information presented at the press conference, they were given an opportunity to travel to Poland after spending several months in exile in Pakistan.

The young women, who arrived under the pretext that they would be taking part in the Kraków Mountain Festival, in southern Poland, have expressed a desire to stay in Poland. For now, they have been granted permission to stay until December 25.

It was also reported that their friend Shahida, who is also an alpinist and student, is on her way to Poland.

“They are probably the first Afghan citizens who have, after the evacuation in August, legally entered Poland,” said Katarzyna Olasińska-Chart from the Polish Medical Mission, a humanitarian organisation which provides medical assistance in the neediest countries in the world.

When asked by journalists whether the Afghan women would stay in Poland beyond December 25, Olasińska-Chart replied: “They will certainly not be in Poland illegall… There are possibilities for them to be here lawfully.”

“The fact that we managed to bring these young women here is our great success. I think it is a Christmas present from heaven. It’s a miracle that we were able to help these three fantastic and strong young women,” said Olasińska-Chart.

The Afghan women will most likely be enrolled in universities, so that they can continue their education and, above all, obtain a residence permit.

The three young women were also assisted by Ascend, an American not-for-profit organization working in Afghanistan which develops young women into leaders through community service and the sport of mountain climbing.