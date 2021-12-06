Polish sailor wins silver at ILCA Women’s World Championship in Oman

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Agata Barwińska of Poland has won the silver medal at the 2021 ILCA 6 (Radial) Women’s World Championship, which ended in Al Mussanah, Oman, on Monday.

Emma Plasschaert of Belgium won gold while Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania won bronze.

The event was attended by 63 women sailors from 31 countries. Another Pole, Wiktoria Gołębiowska, placed 38th.

The Women’s Laser Radial World Championships have been held every year since 1980 together with the Men’s Laser Radial World Championships. Both events are organised by the International Sailing Federation.

Laser Radial is an Olympic sailing class.