Poland to toughen Covid restrictions owing to Omicron variant

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish government will soon present a set of tightened restrictions for the Christmas season due to the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

Morawiecki said on Monday the new rules will be announced within two days.

“We’ll present a second package (of restrictions – PAP) on Tuesday or Wednesday,” the prime minister said. “Indeed, the situation doesn’t look good.”

Morawiecki also admitted that Poland had recorded “very many deaths, especially among unvaccinated people.”

The prime minister went on to say that his government will “strengthen mechanisms of vaccinations and their compulsoriness in certain professions.”

“We’ll also discuss strengthening restrictions in some places for unvaccinated people in order to respond to this Omicron variant of the virus, which is probably already present in Poland,” he added.

Poland has not yet officially confirmed an Omicron case.

On December 1, Poland introduced new epidemic restrictions, including a ban on flights from seven African countries as well as new limits for public venues, restaurants, hotels, cinemas and theatres.