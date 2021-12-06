Poland’s unemployment rate set to fall in November – ministry

Poland’s estimated unemployment rate in November 2021 stood at 5.4 percent, down by 0.1 percentage points from October, the Family and Social Policy Ministry has said.

Compared to November 2020, unemployment dropped by 0.7 percentage points, the ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

“The labour market has stabilised. There are fewer unemployed people… compared to last year and February 2020, that is just before the coronavirus pandemic,” said Marlena Malag, the family minister.