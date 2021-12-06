Kyiv sees US, Russian presidents’ talks beneficial for int’l community

Contacts between the US and Russian leaders are beneficial to the international community, because they make the global situation more predictable, said Mykhailo Podolak, a representative of the Ukrainian President’s office before the Tuesday meeting of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

The positions of the US and Russia are “quite transparent”, Mr Podolak told the RBK-Ukraine portal on Monday. The office of the President of Ukraine expects the Tuesday online meeting of Mr Biden and Mr Putin to “clarify the global picture” of the situation in Eastern Europe and reduce Russia’s aggressive attitude.

“The Ukrainian side is fully informed about the position of the US president, our representatives have been very active in contacting the American side at various levels,” Mr Podolak pointed out.

Ukrainian columnist Vitaliy Portnikov believes that the “good news” is that the presidents wanted to talk about settling the situation. He stressed that Vladimir Putin wanted “security guarantees” not for Russia, but for the “Russian empire” that he wanted to recreate.

“And without Ukraine, this will not be an empire. At least in Putin’s eyes,” Mr Portnikov added.

According to him, for Russia, Ukraine’s accession to NATO or supplying it with new weapons that will allow it to defend itself against Russian aggression will mean that “Ukraine is lost forever”.

“This is what Putin wants to avoid when he talks about the ‘danger’ of NATO enlargement; the Russian president wants Ukraine to be defenceless, and the US is very well aware of this,” said the commentator.

Washington knows that Putin has virtually nothing to offer Mr Biden except that he will not attack Ukraine for the time being.

“The fact that in an attempt to resolve the Ukrainian issue he can use not political arguments, but strength alone, already points to the historic defeat of Vladimir Putin,” Mr Portnikov stated.

The columnist pointed out that it is important how convincing Joe Biden is in his arguments about his willingness to punish Vladimir Putin for aggression.

“These arguments are the main way to stop the Russian president and prevent the war,” he concluded.