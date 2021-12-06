Situation at Belarus border improving, says PM

Michał ZIeliński/PAP

The situation on Poland’s eastern border with Belarus has improved, the prime minister said on Monday.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been tackling increased migratory pressure on their borders with Belarus, due to what they say is a destabilisation policy orchestrated by the Belarusian government in retaliation for EU sanctions.

November saw clashes between migrants and Polish security forces, and numerous attempts to cross the border.

Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook following a briefing by representatives of the security services active on the border, that the situation had improved since his last visit there.

He attributed the improvement to the government’s diplomatic efforts “but primarily thanks to the dedication, service and constant vigilance of thousands of officers of the Border Guard, Army, Territorial Defence Force and police and all the other services that defend the Polish border.”

He said he had again visited the country’s “heroes” on Monday to thank them and assure them of the constant support of the government and society.

Since the start of the year, the Border Guard has recorded about 40,000 attempts to cross the border illegally from Belarus.