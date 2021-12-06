Rescuers reach miner trapped in rubble after quake

“After several dozen hours of uninterrupted action, on Monday around noon, the rescuers reached a 42-year-old miner, imprisoned since Saturday in the collapsed excavation of the Bielszowice mine in Ruda Śląska, southern Poland. The man shows no signs of life,” the Polish Mining Group, to which the mine belongs, reported on Monday.

Miner rescued following tremor in Bielszowice Mine

see more

It will take several hours to get the man out of the mine and transport him to the surface. Only then will the doctor be able to see him.

The search for the miner began on Saturday morning, when the mine was hit by a strong quake. After approximately 15 hours of action, on Saturday night, the rescuers found another imprisoned miner, who is currently in hospital in good condition..

About 20 rescuers took part in the search for the currently evacuated man.

The mine was struck by a quake on Saturday morning, 780 meters underground. There were two workers in the collapse zone, the third managed to avoid becoming trapped in the rubble.