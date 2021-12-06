Erasmus+ major eco sponsor in Poland

The EU’s Erasmus+ educational programme has financed 521 environmental projects worth EUR 23.5 million in Poland in the past two years, according to a report by the National Agency for the Erasmus Programme.

The report, presented at a ‘Climate Law and Governance Day’ conference during the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, lists and describes the major Erasmus-financed environmental projects in Poland.

One of the projects highlighted in the report was the Krakow Smog Alarm Association, and its goal of improving the air quality of the Polish city.

The Erasmus+ programme and its role in building pro-ecological attitudes were among the main themes of the conference, during which COP delegates discussed pro-environmental legislation.

Derived from the EU’s 1987-established Erasmus education and student exchange programme, Erasmus+ combines all the EU’s current schemes for education, youth, sport and training.

Erasmus+ launched was in January 2014.