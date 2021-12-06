COVID-19: Gov’t to present new restrictions this week

“Tomorrow or the day after we will present a tightening [of restrictions] in connection with the upcoming holidays and the [COVID-19] Omicron mutation. We will strengthen the mechanisms of obligatory vaccinations. We are also considering tightening the restrictions applying to those unvaccinated,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.

COVID-19: 13,250 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 13,250 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to…

see more

As the PM pointed out, the recent surge in deaths among people not vaccinated against COVID-19 is very disturbing.

Mateusz Morawiecki also announced “strengthening of vaccination mechanisms” and making vaccination compulsory in some professions.

“We will also be discussing tightening of restrictions in some places applying to unvaccinated people in response to this Omicron coronavirus mutation that is probably already in Poland,” he emphasised.

From December 1, new pandemic restrictions apply in Poland, including a ban on flights from seven African countries and a change in limits of people able to enter cultural institutions, churches, hotels, restaurants and attend weddings.