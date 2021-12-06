Poles and Jews: fanatical haters on both sides

In August 1942, the Germans fatally shot a young Polish railwayman, Jan Maletka, who was trying to give water to Jews transported in cattle cars to the Treblinka extermination camp. A few days ago, a small plaque placed on a field boulder commemorating this man was unveiled at a railway station, about four kilometers from the camp.

By Paweł Jędrzejewski, editor of the Polish Jews Forum.

Jan Maletka, shot for helping Jews, commemorated by Pilecki Institute

Railwayman Jan Maletka, murdered by the Nazi Germans on August 20, 1942 for giving water to Jews transported to the Treblinka II extermination…

see more

People who helped or saved Jews –– especially those who lost their lives –– must be commemorated. Being against such justified beliefs and actions, or unwilling to respect them, is simply unimaginable. The only possible explanation of such a deplorable stance would be the expression of ill will.







Well, as has been the case countless times throughout human history, ill will doesn’t keep us waiting long.







The specific reaction to commemorating the murdered railwayman came from Jan Grabowski, a Polish-Canadian Professor of History at the University of Ottawa and author of books on the Holocaust, who wrote: “I know that some of you have heard too much about the Pilecki Institute’s campaign to distort the history of the Holocaust. Sorry, you will hear some more. Today they outdid themselves! They erected a monument to celebrate Poles killed for rescuing the Jews in –– of all places –– Treblinka railway station. (…) Treblinka is one of the last places of Jewish memory, of Jewish suffering. The appropriation of this space for a Polish national feel-good narrative is an awful and inexcusable act.”







Just a few days later, B’nai B’rith, the Jewish organisation operating in Poland, issued a similar defamatory statement: “But it would be wrong to remain silent when the manipulation of the Polish historical narrative has reached such hideous proportions. This time, at the hands of deputy minister of culture, Magdalena Gawin, who unveiled it at the train station in Treblinka –– yes, that Treblinka! –– a monument to Poles killed for helping Jews.”







In a discussion on Facebook, Piotr Cywiński, director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, responded by correcting the erroneous information given in B’nai B’rith statement: “1. Not in Treblinka, as in not literally in the camp, but at the train station a few kilometers away. 2. At the same station, where a young man who tried to give water

to Jews in carriages, was shot. 3. Not a general memorial to people saving Jews, but a commemoration of this particular event. 4. It is hard to imagine that if similar commemorations were carried out in many places, this particular sacrifice would be omitted,

because the place is inappropriate.”







Within hours, the matter spread like wildfire on the Internet. In locations (both Polish and Israeli) where topics related to Polish-Jewish relations are discussed, outrage over the fact that the “monument to Poles” was placed “in Treblinka” dominated the arguments, discussion, and commentary responses. The image of Poles like the railwayman shot brazenly –– and apparently intentionally –– being “placed in the very center” of the space where the Germans murdered hundreds of thousands of Jews, is categorically a forgery, a great lie. It is simply untrue and misleading. The memorial is just a fieldstone with a

metal plaque, located four kilometres (2.5 miles) from the camp, commemorating the location of the man’s murder.

Kristallnacht Anniversary: What Was Known and What Wasn’t Done

On November 10, 1938, Hugh Greene – a correspondent of The Daily Telegraph – wrote from Berlin: “Mob law ruled in Berlin throughout the afternoon…

see more

The outrage is obviously based on a false message and an intentional lie. Consequently, it is Jews –– those protesting against the “appropriation of space” –– who are now perceived as people opposing the commemoration of a murdered railwayman. They are now “fainthearted and ill-willed people.” But they have been lied to. They have been given false information. Purposefully. Again, Piotr Cywiński summed it up in four succinct, precise points. They are the victims of these lies. And liars are using them for their own political goals: building hatred towards Poles.







Noble actions such as the Pilecki Institute commemorating people who helped Jews during the Holocaust –– the “Called by Name” Project –– have been vicioisly condemned. It is simply dark and depressing, even tragic. And the attitude displayed has profound consequences. After all, when our innate, powerful, and unfortunately destructive “action-reaction” mechanism is triggered, it incites hatred towards Poles, which causes hatred towards Jews, and so on and so forth. The principle is always the same: hostility stimulates hostility, and reaction intensifies reaction.







Hatred gets out of hand –– it takes control, takes over, and ultimately rules. And that is what these manipulators are all about. They yearn for hatred because they themselves hate. That is why they lie to us. It is a universal rule that hatred and lies always create an inseparable pair –– acting together, enabling greater control.







The fitting irony is all this happened just a couple weeks after a professor of the Jagiellonian University, philosopher and ethicist Jan Hartman (former vice-chairman of B’nai B’rith) published in “Polityka” –– the quintessential left-wing weekly –– this unfair, outrageous, and despicable sentence about Poles: “There are millions of people who in the

dark depths of their soul –– though they would never admit it –– sympathise with the Nazis.”







Hartman’s seething hatred originated with his reaction to an extremely disgusting “spectacle” directed against Jews on November 11 (National Independence Day) in the city of Kalisz, western Poland. A group of anti-Semites burned a copy of a historical document there, the Statute of Kalisz –– a medieval document dating back to 1264 guaranteeing Jews security and partial autonomy in Poland. The organisers and violent brawlers candidly lied about the document, referencing it as the primary cause of Polish misfortunes. A candid show of hatred with open expressions and cries of “Death to the Jews” was organised by and “played” for extreme fanatics and anti-Semites.







Needless to say, the scandal was officially condemned by the Polish president, the Minister of the Interior, and the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With the administration’s critical response immediate and all-encompassing, the perpetrators were arrested and the prosecutor’s office indicted individual protestors for inciting murder. Keep in mind this was a “celebration” or “party” conducted by those commonly and legitimately referred to as “freaks.” They represent an extremely narrow and radical political fringe. Just a few clicks on a search engine can provide ample information proving not only their inherent extremism, but their almost complete lack of any real support.

Opinion: ‘A Jew with a coin’ and the changes of Polish mentality

Nowhere in the world –– and never in world history –– has a painting, picture, or figurine of a Jew been considered a good luck charm or symbol of…

see more

Yet their cynical, derogatory event caused Jan Hartman to accuse “millions” –– yes, millions!

–– of Poles of “sympathising with the Nazis.” How short-sighted! How devoid of conscience or logic! The sad reality is just like the promoters of the Kalisz scandal amplify negative generalisations about Jews, in response Jan Hartman promotes negative generalisations

about Poles.







Does Jan Hartman realise or even consider the consequences of his accusations, his reprehensible inflammatory words? You would assume that that would be the least significant difference between an influential philosopher-ethicist and the ignorant bullies in Kalisz. Those bullies could not care less about “unintended consequences.” Professor Hartmann should realise that words have consequences, that the crucial enlightened concept of “responsibility for words” is his duty and his responsibility.







Unfortunately, he did not. Or perhaps even worse… He understood and did it anyway.







On the Forum of Polish Jews –– a public and open Facebook group –– I described Professor Hartman’s views as “hysteria, hatred, and extremism.” I specifically asked participants of the group: “Is there hysteria, hatred, and extremism in Hartman’s statement, “in

Poland, millions sympathise with the Nazis”? Or is it balanced and reasonable because it is true.”





The majority of respondents –– roughly two-thirds –– agreed that it was “hysteria, hatred, and extremism.”







At that time, Jan Hartman appeared in the group and wrote: “Is this the Forum of Polish Jews or the Forum of Polish Anti-Semites, sucking up to the regime and pretending to be a Jewish organisation?”







And there you have it. Just like that, everything becomes clear.







When we fail to fall to our knees in front of “The Great Hartman,” even the Forum of Polish Jews becomes anti-Semitic for him. The accusatory “stick of anti-Semitism” is indeed convenient and useful. Always has been, always will be.







Fanatics, haters, agitators, and zealots exist on both sides –– Polish and Jewish. They are everywhere. In all nations, ethnicities, and societies. They are inevitable. It is only circumstances that vary. Some shout shameful words full of lies in the market square in Kalisz; others type them up on the “Polityka” weekly blog. Some of them are street thugs screaming profanities, others are university professors protected by tenures.







All we can really do is see them for who they are and judge them for what they stand for. Fanatics espouse pure hatred. Treat them accordingly.