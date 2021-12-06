Belarusian services give migrants 3 days to cross border with Poland

According to reports, Belarusian officers gave migrants staying near the border crossing in Bruzgi, Western Belarus, three days to break into Polish territory. Otherwise, the foreigners were to be deported to their countries of origin.

As the migrants reported, two people came to their camp – one military, the other a civilian, who ordered them to break through to the Polish side within three days. They promised that the crossing would be secured by Belarusian border guards. Otherwise, the men threatened to deport the migrants to their countries of origin, mainly Syria.

A team from the regime Belarusian television Belarus-1 also came to the camp and filmed a “spontaneous” rally where the migrants made an appeal to Pope Francis.

“Please let these children celebrate Christmas in Europe. Look at our faces, see that we suffer here every day,” the young man spoke to the camera. Next to him one can see children with banners accusing the Pope of indifference and hear a russian male voice saying he is recording a copy of the speech for himself.

According to the editorial office of the Russian “Novaya Gazeta” newspaper, migrants bought travel packages for up to USD 5,000 (EUR 4,431), including airfare, visa fee, accommodation in a Minsk hotel and transfer to the border. It also added that for an additional fee, GPS coordinates of “the least dangerous places to cross the border” or even a guide service were offered to them.