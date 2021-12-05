Agrifood sector promising field of Polish-Qatari cooperation: President Duda

Taking part in the Second Polish-Qatari Economic Roundtable in Doha, President Andrzej Duda identified the agri-food sector as a promising field of Polish-Qatari cooperation, adding that “Poland can offer high-quality food products and innovative technological solutions for the Qatari food production industry.”

The Roundtable takes place during the second day of President Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser Duda’s visit to Qatar. During the talks, Poland’s President recalled that both countries had been brought together by the 2009 long-term purchase contract for the Qatari LNG that has been received at the Lech Kaczyński LNG terminal in Świnoujście, northwestern Poland.

Mr Duda stressed that Poland was importing around 2.1 mln tonnes of Qatari LNG yearly, with shipments exceeding USD 0.5 bn in 2020. President Duda stressed that the volume share of Qatari LNG in the commercial shipments arriving in Poland amounted to nearly ¾ of the country’s entire LNG import volume. “This proves what an important partner Qatar is with this regard,” he said.

“Aside from the energy sector, I see opportunities in the development of cooperation in other areas of the economy. We are interested in further bolstering our relations based on the significant potential of both parties,” President Duda said, adding that “according to our trade turnover, Qatar has been experiencing quite a large deficit on our side, hence why we see it as important to deepen the dialogue with Qatari partners with the goal of discussing possible forms of offsetting it by increasing Polish export or welcoming Qatari investments.”

“Seeing the positive attitude of our Qatari friends and how they highlight their readiness for constructive cooperation, I have no doubt that soon we will be able to work out solutions that would satisfy both sides,” he said, adding that he, as Poland’s President, was looking forward to a multidimensional development of Polish-Qatari economic relations that would also involve more advanced forms of cooperation in the fields of investments, science, technology and finance.

“Poland and Qatar’s economies are complementary, which opens the possibility of collaboration in many sectors,” he said, naming, apart from agri-food, aviation, energy and ITC.

“With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ahead, we are ready to share our experience gained during the organisation of EURO 2021. I perfectly understand the challenges that Qatari authorities face at the moment. I wish to stress that Polish companies also offer innovative solutions in securing mass events and infrastructure management,” he said.

The President expressed his hope that the Second Polish-Qatari Economic Roundtable would bring about many new contacts and become a spur for the intensification of business relations.