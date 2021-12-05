Belarusian blogger’s partner faces 6 years in jail

Sofia Sapiega, partner of the opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich, who has been arrested in Belarus, is facing six years of imprisonment, the Russian editorial office of BBC News reported. According to BBC sources, the woman, who is a Russian national, has been faced with final charges.

Her criminal case will soon be transferred to a court in Minsk. Only after Sapiega’s verdict can she be extradited to Russia.

According to BBC sources, the allegations against 23-year-old Sofia Sapieg concern an article of the Criminal Code talking about inciting hostility. The lowest possible sentence is six years’ imprisonment. Sapiega is in a bad mental state and suffers from insomnia, the sources said.

Since October 20, the girl has been under house arrest in her parents’ apartment in Lida in Belarus. Since mid-October, her parents have had no contact with her. In September, her arrest was extended until December 25 this year. BBC sources have no data on her partner Raman Pratasevich’s whereabouts.

Raman Pratasevich, former co-editor of the Belarusian Nexta channel — which the Belarusian authorities considered “extremist” — was arrested on a Ryanair plane from Athens to Vilnius, on which he was accompanied by his partner Ms Sapiega.