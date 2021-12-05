Majority of Poles for Nato’s support of Ukraine if attacked by Russia

A majority of Poles believe that Nato should provide military assistance to Ukraine in the case of Russian aggression, a recent poll has found.

In all, 61.9 percent of the respondents said that the North Atlantic Alliance should help Ukraine if it was attacked, 13 percent said that it should not, and 25.1 percent did not have an opinion, according to the results of a SW Research survey for the rp.pl portal published on Sunday.

The survey was conducted on a group of 800 adult users of the online SW Panel on November 30-December 1.

According to an unofficial U.S. intelligence source, Russia has massed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion. Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of building up its own forces to attack territory held by pro-Russian separatists.