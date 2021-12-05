Volcanic eruptions takes lives of 13 people in Indonesia

National Authority for Disaster Management agency spokesman Abdul Muhari announced that the Volcano eruption in Indonesia killed 13 people, adding that 10 people trapped by the eruption on Saturday were evacuated from the area east of Java.

According to AFP, The village of Lumajang is covered with a thick layer of cold lava and ash, and residents of a dozen surrounding villages have had to go to shelters and mosques to spend the night there. At least 57 people were injured during the eruption. 41 suffered from burns.

The villages of eastern Java surrounding the slopes of Semer were covered with volcanic ash accompanying the eruption. The lightning storm and rain pushed the lava and smouldering debris away during the outbreak, creating a thick mud that hindered evacuation.

The landslide also destroyed the bridge connecting the two nearby villages of Pronojiwo and Candipuro, the governor of Lumajang Province, Thoriqul Haq, reported.