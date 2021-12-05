Recharge: signs for EV charging stations pop up along Polish roads

Signs for electric vehicles (EV) charging stations can be seen along Polish roads as of Thursday.

The Polish Alternative Fuels Association estimated that nearly 2,000 EV charging stations were in operation in Poland. Now, thanks to the regulatory provisions that entered into force on December 2, signs informing about their availability can be placed along Polish roads helping EV drivers in finding their electric pit stop.

“The regulations introduce the D-23b sign informing about fuel stations with charging stations, and the D-23c sign informing about EV charging stations,” said the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA).

The GDDKiA’s executive director Maciej Mazur stressed that the new signs would allow for keeping EV drivers informed, “which in turn will improve the comfort of journeys and facilitate crossing longer distances driving zero-emission vehicles… The new signs will also raise the awareness of other drivers who often know not that such charging stations have been operating in Poland for a long time and that there are nearly 2,000 of them already.”

In terms of parking, a plaque with the “EV charging” (“EV ładowanie”) will be placed under the D-18 sign to inform about the space where an EV can be brought to a halt for the time of charging.

Left to right: D-23a; D-23b: a fuel station with (a) charging station(s); D-23c: an EV charging station.

Other new signs

Drivers are now able to spot the “collective informative plaque” D-34b sign along the roads.

Moreover, the F-14d, F-14e and F-14f signs were introduced with the goal to inform drivers about an approaching diverging line. Until Thursday, this solution had been used only on highways, albeit with a blue background.

F-14d, F-14e and F-14f warn drivers about an approaching diverging line