Miner rescued following tremor in Bielszowice Mine

One out of two miners trapped underground following a tremor that shook the Bielszowice Mine on Saturday has been extracted and hospitalised at a hospital in Sosnowiec.

The man was pulled out around 1:30 am on Sunday. The man, fully conscious, was taken to St Barbara’s hospital in Sosnowiec.

The deputy head of the Polish Mining Group (PGG) Rajmund Horst told journalists on Sunday that the hospitalised miner suffered contusions. “Based on a preliminary examination, he has a broken lower limb. A full diagnosis and an overview of the state of his health will be presented by hospital doctors from Sosnowiec,” Mr Horst said.

Rescue operations continue in Ruda Śląska where the mine is located. One more miner remains underground.

Deputy head of the Polish Mining Group (PGG) Rajmund Horst said on Sunday that the operation was carried out in gruelling conditions where rescuers were moving “centimetre by centimetre… closely following safety rules” towards the assumed location of the blocked man. “We know that we have 10-11 metres to cross,” said Mr Horst.

The tremor shook the Bielszowice Mine in southwest Poland on Saturday morning. The dispatcher of the State Mining Authority reported on Saturday that the tremor of a 2.5 magnitude had occurred before 9 o’clock near a wall situated 780 meters underground.

Before noon, the spokesman of the Polish Mining Group, Tomasz Głogowski, clarified that seven miners had been working in the area where the accident occurred. They were conducting conservation activities. No mining was ongoing at the time. Five miners managed to avoid being locked out.

The timing of this accident is especially heart wrenching, as it happened on the day when Poland celebrates Barbórka, the feast of St. Barbara, the patron saint of miners. Many towns and cities in the Silesia region, Poland’s mining area, have planned Barbórka celebrations.