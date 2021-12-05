COVID-19: 22,389 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 22,389 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,671,421 including 443,481 still active. The number of active cases was 446,522 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 45 new fatalities, of which 19 were due to COVID-19 alone and 26 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 85,675.

According to the ministry, a total of 684,521 people are quarantined and 3,142,265 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 443,481 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

42,672,883 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 20,968,528 first doses and 18,067,083 second doses or the J&J solution. The number of fully vaccinated citizens amounts to 20,521,241.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,969 out of 2,681 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 265,801,451 coronavirus cases, 5,266,133 deaths and 239,516,679 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,934,791. India has the second most with 34,633,255 cases and Brazil third with 22,138,247.