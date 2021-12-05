Hybrid War: 43 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland

“Yesterday, there were 43 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland,” the Border Guard announced on Sunday, adding that its officers had issued decisions to seven individuals to leave Poland’s territory.

“On Saturday, December 4, 43 attempts to cross the border illegally were recorded at the Polish-Belarusian border. Border Guard officers issued 7 decisions to leave the territory of Poland. Two Ukrainian citizens were arrested for aiding. In the section protected by the Border Guard in Dubicze Cerkiewne (North Eastern Poland), a group of 30 people stormed the border,” the security service tweeted.

The number of attempts to cross the border illegally during the night fell from 62 on Friday. That night the Border Guard officers issued 10 decisions to leave the territory of Poland and arrested four people for aiding: two Ukrainian citizens, a Pole and an Afghan. The same day at 6 pm, the Border Patrol officers stopped 40 people at the Polish-Belarusian border in Czeremsze.

From the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded almost 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In November, there were 8.9 thousand attempts to cross the border illegally, in October — 17,500, in September — 7,700, in August — 3,500.