Poland reports 22,389 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 45 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 22,389 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 25,576 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 22,264 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 22,350 recorded the day prior, including 1,969 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,681 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 684,521 people are under quarantine. So far 3,142,265 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 42,672,883 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,521,241 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.