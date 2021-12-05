One miner rescued, search for another continues

Hanna Bardo/PAP

One miner has already been found and taken to hospital after a 15-hour long rescue operation at the Bielszowice mine, southern Poland, following a Saturday morning tremor. The search for a second miner continues.

“The rescuers have been working in extremely difficult conditions,” deputy CEO of the Polish Mining Group Rajmund Horst said on Saturday, adding that it was difficult to say how long the operation could last.

The second miner is probably trapped 10 metres from the place where the first one was found at around 1:30 am. “He was taken to hospital,” Horst said, adding that the miner was conscious.

The tremor occurred 780 metres underground at the Bielszowice mine owned by the Polish Mining Group at 9:00 am on Saturday.