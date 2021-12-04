Rock Rachon: EU Federation, inflation and Cuomo scandal

Will the EU become a federal state built on German terms? It seems that the new German coalition government is planning to pursue this goal. The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has announced that the role of Germany, as the largest state in Europe, is to secure European sovereignty. However, the concept of sovereignty has always been associated with individual states rather than federations.

Michał Rachoń posited that Germany wants to achieve its own foreign policy goals through the European Union. How can this be done? The aspiration to create a federal EU has been written into the provisions of the Coalition Agreement.

The road to this goal would lead through the creation of a transnational list of the EU’s parliamentary candidates. The treaty reads: “We support a uniform European electoral law, with transnational party lists and a top binding candidate system.” MEPs elected in this manner would no longer represent the interests of the citizens of their respective member states. Such a system would also give an advantage to the largest and most populous countries.

The federalisation of the EU would give more power to the EU Parliament. For this to happen, the Lisbon Treaty must be renegotiated and the EU Parliament given the role similar to state parliaments, diminishing their respective powers at the same time.

Furthermore, the German coalition wants to change the way the European Council works. Currently, the body comprising the heads of the member states makes its decisions unanimously. Germany wants to change this and expand qualified majority voting to the Council, which would leave the smaller countries in a disadvantaged position.

Michał Rachoń discussed these issues with Maximilian Krah – a German MEP, representing the Alternative for Germany, and Jacek Saryusz-Wolski – a Polish MEP representing the Law and Justice (PiS), and a former Vice-President of the European Parliament.

The second topic of discussion was inflation in Europe. Mr Rachoń discussed the matter with Mariusz Marszałkowski, a journalist and energy sector analyst for BiznesAlert.pl.

Finally, an American journalist, Matthew Tyrmand commented on the recent suspension of the CNN prime time anchor Chris Cuomo after allegations of improper relationship with aides to his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.