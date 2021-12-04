Leaders of EU conservative parties meet in Warsaw

The leaders of the European conservative parties gathered in the Polish capital on Saturday to discuss collaboration and the future of the European Union, including institutional reforms. The meeting was chaired by Law and Justice Chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński.

The leader of the National Rally, a French conservative party, and a presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen has tweeted that “the future of Europe is being written in Warsaw today.” According to Ms Le Pen the summit discussion “brings together a better cooperation of the patriotic factions in the European Parliament”.

“We all want for the Europe of nations to reinstate freedom and sovereignty to European citizens,” added the French politician.

After a meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the leader of the Spanish party Vox tweeted: “I conveyed to our Polish friends the support of Spanish patriots in the face of the migrant invasion and the blackmail of the liberal bureaucrats from Brussels.”

Prior to the summit, media speculated that the leaders might want to create a new conservative group to replace the existing European Conservatives and Reformists, a relatively small party in the European Parliament. However, according to Tomasz Poręba, an MP with Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), this topic was not on the agenda.

“This meeting was meant to strengthen our cooperation between various parties at the European level, and also to discuss the EU’s functioning and policy directions that clearly require a change,” Poręba said.

“As far as a new group is concerned, we’ll see in the future. For the time being, there is no such topic,” he added.

PiS spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel said that despite obvious differences, the issues that united the various European conservative parties included “respect for European treaties, democratic choices of citizens, and for the EU as a union of nation-states”.

The Saturday meeting is seen as a continuation of the July talks, during which members of conservative groups signed a common declaration of views, emphasising the need for substantial reform of the EU through a return to underlying values.