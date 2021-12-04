President Duda visits Qatar, discusses energy supply

On Saturday, President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda began a two-day visit to Qatar, where the President will attend a Poland-Qatar economic forum on Sunday.

The focus of the visit revolves around energy issues, including the supply of energy and independence from Russian gas, according to the Head of President’s International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch.

“Qatar is one of the largest producers and exporters of LNG gas in the world, a resource, which Poland has focused on while building the LNG gas terminal in Świnoujście and when expanding a system of gas terminals and gas transportation networks,” said Mr Kumoch on Friday.

Minister Kumoch added that Poland buys LNG gas from Qatar and intends to further develop this cooperation as well as potential Qatar investments in alternative energy sources.

“The visit is of great importance considering the situation on the market: increased fuel prices, and the gas blackmail that is ongoing near our borders. Recently, Moldova has fallen victim to such blackmail; we are aware that sooner or later Ukraine may become the next victim. Poland is fervently pursuing energy independence for itself – this security is ensured – but also for its partners, so that they won’t be terrorised,” emphasised Mr Kumoch.

On the second day of the visit, President Duda will be officially welcomed by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Both leaders will take part in a plenary session and will also meet face-to-face. In the afternoon, President Duda will participate in the Poland-Qatar economic forum.

Before leaving for Qatar, President Duda met with CEOs of the Polish state energy companies and experts in the field of natural resources.