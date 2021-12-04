EU’s right-wing parties meet in Warsaw

Apart from PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński (pictured), the meeting was also attended by leaders of a dozen or so European conservative parties, including Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and France's far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Leaders of European conservative parties from around the EU met in Warsaw on Saturday to tighten cooperation and set new policy directions for Europe.

Before the summit, media speculated that the leaders may want to create a new conservative group to replace the existing European Conservatives and Reformists, a relatively small party in the European Parliament.

But Tomasz Poręba, an MP with Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), said after the meeting that the leaders did not pursue the topic.

“This meeting was meant to tighten cooperation at the European level between various parties and this meeting was also meant to formulate a diagnosis of EU functioning and policy directions that clearly require a change,” Poręba said.

“And about the new group, we’ll see in the future, for the time being there is no such topic,” he added.

PiS spokesman Radosław Fogiel said that despite obvious differences, the issues that united the array of European conservative parties included “respect for European treaties, democratic choices of citizens and for the EU as a union of nation states”.

Apart from PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński, the meeting was also attended by leaders of a dozen or so European conservative parties, including Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and France’s far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.