Tremor in Bielszowice Mine: rescue operation ongoing

Mining rescue services are carrying out a search and rescue operation following a Saturday morning tremor in Bielszowice Mine in south-west Poland.

Rescuers are trying to reach two miners, with whom contact was lost after the tremor. The Polish Mining Group S.A. has reported that the first responders are nearing the site of the accident.

The dispatcher of the State Mining Authority reported earlier on Saturday that the tremor of 2.5 magnitude had occurred before 9 o’clock, near a wall situated 780 meters underground.

Before noon, the spokesman of the Polish Mining Group, Tomasz Głogowski, clarified that seven miners had been working in the area where the accident occurred. They were conducting conservation activities. No mining was ongoing at the time.

“After the tremor, five miners retreated to safety. They were not harmed. Two people are still missing and we have no contact with them,” confirmed Mr Głogowski.

The rescue operation began at 9:30 am. Several rescue teams from the surrounding mines and from the Central Mining Rescue Station in Bytom are on site. At this time, it is unknown whether the tremor has caused a cave-in, and whether the air in the area is safe to breathe.

“The rescuers are nearing the site of the tremor. I think that they should inform us within an hour of what the situation looks like down there,” added the spokesman.

The timing of this accident is especially heart wrenching, as it happened on the day when Poland celebrates Barbórka, the feast of St. Barbara, the patron saint of miners. Many towns and cities in the Silesia region, Poland’s mining area, have planned Barbórka celebrations.

“The information about the accident in the Bielszowice mine, received on a special day like today, is even more painful. My thoughts are with the families of the missing miners and with the rescue services working at the mine,” Beata Szydło, MEP and a former Prime Minister of Poland has tweeted.

The missing miners are expert ironworkers. Additional information about them has been withheld until their families are informed.