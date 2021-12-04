Lithuanian gov’t for tightening state of emergency on border with Poland

Due to the growing number of migrant smuggling attempts across the border, on Friday, the Lithuanian government approved tightening of the rules of the state of emergency on the Polish-Lithuanian border and extending its duration by one month on the country’s border with Belarus.

The state of emergency on both borders is to last until January 15, however, the motion is now to be approved by the Lithuanian Parliament (the Seimas).

Lithuania’s Minister of the Interior, Agnė Bilotaitė, emphasised that the heightened state of emergency on the Polish-Lithuanian border is necessary to prevent secondary migration, i.e. smuggling migrants through the Lithuanian-Polish border, in order to travel further to Western Europe.

“It would allow our officers to conduct detailed searches (of suspect vehicles) and, if necessary, deploy more troops (to the border),” said the Minister after the government meeting.

Ms Bilotaitė ensured “that the heightened state of emergency on the Lithuanian-Polish border will, in no way, cause any inconvenience for people who cross the border legally… and will not impede EU’s internal border regulations”.

According to the Lithuanian Minister of the Interior, steps such as the prolongation of the state of emergency on the Belarussian-Lithuanian border and its extension to include the Polish-Lithuanian border are necessary, because the tensions related to illegal migration have not subsided.

“We observe thousands of illegal migrants, who stay in airsheds and other places. Our border fences are regularly damaged, probably by Belarussian border guards. In this situation, we must be ready for any scenario,” said the Minister.

In Lithuania, a heightened state of emergency, along the Belarussian border, has been in force since November 9. It encompasses the area five kilometres into the Lithuanian territory. Border patrols have been increased and vehicle traffic has been limited. The state of emergency has also allowed the government to use the state reserves to deal with the crisis.

In the last 24 hours, Lithuania prevented 30 attempts of illegal entry into its territory. Since the beginning of 2021, over 4,200 people illegally crossed the Lithuanian-Belarussian border, and over 7,500 have been turned back.

In Poland, the state of emergency alongside the Belarussian border has been in force since September 2. Since January 2021, the Polish Border Guard recorded close to 40,000 attempts of illegal border crossing at the Polish-Belarussian border. In November alone, 8,900 illegal attempts were prevented by the Polish Border Guard.