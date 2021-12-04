You are here
Home > News > New game fosters investment in cultural heritage

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

In this week’s show host John Beauchamp speaks to Justyna Dominiak, a passionate educator who has just made a prize-winning boardgame to get kids interested in cultural heritage.

The game – called Invest in Cultural Heritage – won the top prize in a competition run by the Polish National Heritage Institute, and plans are in place to release the game to the general public in 2022.

In this week’s review:

·         Complaints filed by Poland and Hungary should be dismissed – EU official

·         US ambassador nominee pledges to foster rule of law in Poland

·         Poland’s unemployment rate flat at 3.4 pct in October – Eurostat

