New game fosters investment in cultural heritage

In this week’s show host John Beauchamp speaks to Justyna Dominiak, a passionate educator who has just made a prize-winning boardgame to get kids interested in cultural heritage.
The game – called Invest in Cultural Heritage – won the top prize in a competition run by the Polish National Heritage Institute, and plans are in place to release the game to the general public in 2022.
In this week’s review:
· Complaints filed by Poland and Hungary should be dismissed – EU official
· US ambassador nominee pledges to foster rule of law in Poland
· Poland’s unemployment rate flat at 3.4 pct in October – Eurostat
