Poland reports 25,576 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 502 deaths

Poland recorded 25,576 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 502 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 26,965 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 22,350 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 22,035 recorded the day prior, including 1,978 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,677 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 761,786 people are under quarantine. So far 3,116,875 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 42,488,461 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,500,035 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.