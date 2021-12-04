COVID-19: 25,576 new infections in Poland, active cases slightly falling

The Health Ministry announced 25,576 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,649,027 including 446,522 still active. The number of active cases was 447,067 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 135 new fatalities resulting from COVID-19 alone and 367 from concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 85,630.

According to the ministry, as many as 761,786 people are quarantined and 3,116,875 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Saturday, a total of 42,488,461 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,500,035 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,978 out of 2,677 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 265,306,078 coronavirus cases, 5,261,078 deaths and 239,117,512 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,878,049. India has the second most with 34,624,360 cases and Brazil third with 22,129,409.