Mom of five sentenced to four years for “extremism” in Belarus

Wolha Załatar, mother of five underage children, was sentenced on Friday by Belarusian authorities to a four-year prison colony for allegedly “creating an extremist formation” through Telegram chats and acting “to the detriment of public order”.

Ms Załatar, was detained in March this year and placed under arrest. Initially, the criminal proceedings against Ms Załatar were related to her “active protest”. It was explained that by being the administrator of the chat, she organized “illegal gatherings” in the form of “so-called drinking tea, walks and concerts.”

In March, she was accused of creating or managing an extremist organization. Under this article, there is a penalty of restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for 3-7 years.

Załatar has five children between the ages of 4 and 17. During last year’s elections, which were considered rigged, she was an observer, then as a volunteer she worked at a Minsk prison.

During the protests, she was detained for “drinking tea” and petty hooliganism. She also spent several days in custody after being arrested in the city center, waiting for a friend outside a store.

Ms Załatar, who was considered a political prisoner, pleaded not guilty. During the trial, she said she was beaten after being arrested. The prosecutor demanded that the activist be punished with five years in prison.

Ms Załatar, who is very religious, emphasized in the last word, during the trial that “repentance and mutual forgiveness are essential.”

“This is the only way to stop the socio-political crisis. In the case file, my actions were given meaning that they did not have. Ordinary human reflexes, reactions and emotions have been made criminal. There is a poster in the file with the words: Peace, Love, Freedom. I relate to every word – I want peace in my country,” Ms Załatar said.

During his detention, Załatar was visited by the Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus, Archbishop Ante Jozić.