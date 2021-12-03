Poland’s chairmanship of OSCE to focus on current conflicts, FM says

Addressing Rau (R), Sweden's Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE, Ann Linde, said that "the leadership will go into the right hands."

Claudio Bresciani/PAP/EPA

Poland’s priority, while at the helm of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), will be ensuring a peaceful resolution of current conflicts, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Zbigniew Rau attended on Friday the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm meeting aimed at discussing the security situation in and around the OSCE region.

The meeting informally marked the end of Sweden’s chairmanship of the OSCE in 2021, with Poland set to take over on January 1, 2022, with Rau taking a role as the organisation’s Chairperson-in-Office.

According to Rau, Poland’s efforts would focus on resolving current conflicts. “Poland is ready to work,” Rau said at the closing session.

He added that Poland’s OSCE chairmanship would be marked by “responsibility, realism and reliability.”

Poland’s priorities for OSCE chairmanship will be presented in January in Vienna, where the organisation is based. The next meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council is planned for December 2022 in Lodz, central Poland.

Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told reporters in Stockholm that “there are plenty of unsolved problems” in the region, including “the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in Donbas in Ukraine, on the eastern border of Belarus and in Moldova.”