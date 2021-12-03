Germany designates Poland as a ‘high-risk’ country

The German Federal Government has classified Poland and Switzerland as “high-risk” countries because of the particularly high incidence and spread of coronavirus in the two states, the German DPA news agency has reported.

The decision, announced by the Robert Koch Institute on Friday, will come into force on Sunday.

Every person entering Germany from a high-risk country, who is neither fully vaccinated or fully recovered, will be placed under a 10-day quarantine, from which they can be released five days after their arrival if their Covid test is negative.

In recent weeks, many EU member states have been placed on a list of high-risk countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.