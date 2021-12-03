Talks for Hungarian and Czech troops’ support at border underway: Defense Min

Talks are underway for the Hungarian and Czech troops to support the Polish soldiers on the border with Belarus,” said the head of the Ministry of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak. He also thanked the British and Estonian soldiers for their support in the border zone.

“British and Estonian soldiers are already in Poland in the strength of a company of engineering troops, ” Mr Błaszczak announced during Friday’s statement to the media. Their tasks include ” support for the Polish Army soldiers in maintaining the temporary fence destroyed by the Belarusian services and in the construction and maintenance of access roads to the temporary fence.”

Earlier, President Andrzej Duda issued a decision on the consent to for up to 155 British and 150 Estonian soldiers to stay and help on Polish territory from December 2 to April 30 next year.

On Friday, the head of the Ministry of National Defense thanked for the solidarity shown by the allied forces in the face of a hybrid attack on the eastern border of Poland, which is also the border of the European Union. He also thanked Polish soldiers for their service on the border.

As Mr Błaszczak said, the support given to Poland by the allies “proves that the hybrid attack that was carried out on Poland is assessed by our allies not in terms of a migration crisis, because in fact it is not a migration crisis.This is a hybrid attack that was made against Poland, and therefore also against the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance,” he assessed.

“The Polish border is safe. The attacks that we have dealt with have been repelled,” he stressed.

From Wednesday to March 1, it is forbidden to stay at the border with Belarus, except for among others, residents or local entrepreneurs. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area from September 2 to November 30. The restrictions in the border zone result from the crisis caused by the Lukashenka regime on the borders of Belarus with the European Union.