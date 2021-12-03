Poland in talks on Czech, Hungarian military aid for eastern border crisis

Blaszczak added that the 155 British and 150 Estonian soldiers already in Poland would carry out engineering and reconnaissance tasks from December until April.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Poland is holding talks with the Czech Republic and Hungary concerning military aid to help the country deal with the protracted migrant crisis on the border with Belarus, the defence minister said on Friday.

Mariusz Blaszczak told a press briefing that the Hungarian and Czech troops would probably be used to guard and maintain border reinforcements and access-ways.

Blaszczak added that the 155 British and 150 Estonian soldiers already in Poland would carry out engineering and reconnaissance tasks from December until April.

The defence minister also thanked Poland’s allies for their support during the crisis.

Poland has been tackling migratory pressure at its border with Belarus since spring, accusing Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of orchestrating the situation in retaliation for EU sanctions.