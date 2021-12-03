Poland to begin vaccinating children against Covid-19 on Dec. 16

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish children, aged 5-11, can receive their first Covid-19 vaccine shots from December 16, a Health Ministry spokesman has said.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters on Friday that over a million vaccines for this age group would reach Poland later in the month.

“We have been promised by the producer that 1.1 million vaccines will arrive in Poland on December 13,” he said, adding that the Health Ministry would issue Covid vaccination e-referrals for this group on December 11 and 12.

In late November, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be administered to children aged 5-11. However, the dosage for the youngest group will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.