October retail sales up 12.4 pct y/y – Eurostat

Retail sales in October were up 12.4 percent year on year and 1.6 percent month on month, the EU’s Eurostat agency reported on Friday.
By comparison, retail sales in the eurozone rose 1.4 percent year on year and 0.2 percent month on month, Eurostat wrote.
The Eurostat data cover small businesses (less than ten employees) but excludes auto sales.
